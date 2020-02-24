Chelsea are not the best but Bayern need to be ready, admits Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has revealed that while Chelsea are not the greatest team in the world right now, the Blues are still dangerous and a side that Bayern have to keep an eye on. The two sides face each other for the first time since the 2013 UEFA Super Cup, which the Bavarians won.

That game also needed a penalty shoot-out to decide the outcome, after the Champions League final a year earlier was decided in the same way. But while Bayern Munich walked out of the Champions League finals as a runner-up, the UEFA Super Cup saw the Blues do the same. But they haven’t faced each other since with either Bayern or Chelsea getting picked in different groups and thus against different knockout opponents.

That has finally changed with Frank Lampard’s Blues set to face Hansi Flick’s Bayern Munich but 2013 Champions League winner and Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller went on to admit that his side do not need to be afraid. The German also added that while the Blues have a young and talented team, they aren’t the best team in the world but Bayern still have to be well-prepared and not over-confident.

“Chelsea have young, talented players and a quality team that can really hurt you. We need to be well-prepared for their particular strengths. But they’re not the best team in Europe right now and we don’t need to be afraid. I’m confident. You’d think you would have seen all the great European stadiums after more than 100 Champions League games but I was never at Stamford Bridge and I’m really looking forward it,” Muller told the Athletic.

The 31-year-old’s resurgence under new Bayern boss Hansi Flick has seen many ask Joachim Low to reconsider not picking Muller for Germany after Low cut the attacker, Jerome Boateng and Matt Hummels from his plans for Die Mannschaft. However, that might change in the near future but Muller went on to admit that he’s happy the way things are and is only focused on Bayern at the moment.

“It’s been a hot media topic but, for me, all of that is a million miles away right now. I’m happy that things are moving in the right direction after a tricky spell. I don’t care about all those discussions. I enjoy playing football right now, successful football. Now that we have turned a corner and see those fruits hanging from the trees again, you want to pick them.”

“That takes total priority. I don’t care what happens in June, July or August at the moment. That’s my attitude, as far as the Euros, the Olympics and my contractual situation is concerned,” he added.