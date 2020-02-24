Bruno Fernandes is blend of Scholes and Veron, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes to Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron after the midfielder’s performances recently. It saw Fernandes play a part in all three goals as the Red Devils swept away Watford with the former Sporting man even finding the net.

The 25-year-old has certainly been a bright spark since his January move from the Liga Nos with it coinciding with Manchester United’s best run of form. It has seen the club go on a three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and six in all competitions which includes a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. However, the Portuguese midfielder has added a creative spark to the club and that has made all the difference since the end of January.

It has seen Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praise his midfielder but the Manchester United legend even went on to admit that Fernandes is a blend of both Paul Scholes and Juan Sebastian Veron. He also added that the 25-year-old’s price-tag is well worth it and even admitted that the club got a great deal on a great player who has made a definite impact.

"In today's market I think we got a good deal. He has come in and done really well, given everyone a boost, that means more than getting a player in. He has done something to the crowd. You can see with the supporters, they are used to players with that personality, mentality and quality, all the attributes of a Manchester United player the fans have seen many, many times before," Solskjaer said in his post-match press conference.

"Some players take time warming up, but he felt confident straight away. He's a bit of a mix between Scholes and Veron to be fair, the temperament of Veron and a lot of the quality of him and Scholes. He has done fantastically. He is showing his personality, he's a Manchester United character who wants to step out at Old Trafford, wants the ball all the time, wants to control the rhythm, help out his team-mates and conduct the play. The way he took the penalty was fantastic."