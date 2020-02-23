Reports | Manchester City to do everything possible in appeal against UEFA ban
Today at 3:21 PM
Manchester City are set to appeal against their two-year ban from Champions League following their failure to comply with the FFP Regulations. The Cityzens are reported to have already assembled a high-profile team of advocates to defend their case in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
In a shocking turn of events, Premier League elects and defending Champions League winners Liverpool are set to face the firing squad over allegations of hacking into the Citizens scouting database. According to Mirror, Manchester City are ready to go all out in Court of Arbitration for Sports in an attempt to overturn the UEFA ban. The report states that the Blue side of Manchester is likely to leave any stones unturned and could even bring limelight on the murky world of football politics.
The Mirror has reported that one of City’s biggest argument will be about UEFA's decision to punish the club based on illegally obtained emails written by senior club officials which were allegedly obtained following after breaking into the club's server. The report goes on to state that a confidential financial settlement between Liverpool and Manchester City was made after an independent forensic investigation team revealed the involvement of former City scouts who joined Liverpool.
When details of this scandal resurfaced last September, the English FA saw fit not to take actions due to the issue. If the full details of the Spygate are revealed in the Court of Arbitration for Sports, it will likely force the FA to act against Liverpool.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Pep Guardiola
- Sergio Aguero
- English Premier League
- Uefa Champions League
- Liverpool Fc
- Manchester City
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.