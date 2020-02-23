Reports | Manchester City to do everything possible in appeal against UEFA ban

In a shocking turn of events, Premier League elects and defending Champions League winners Liverpool are set to face the firing squad over allegations of hacking into the Citizens scouting database. According to Mirror, Manchester City are ready to go all out in Court of Arbitration for Sports in an attempt to overturn the UEFA ban. The report states that the Blue side of Manchester is likely to leave any stones unturned and could even bring limelight on the murky world of football politics.