Not looking forward to Liverpool matching Arsenal Invicibles' record, admits Arsene Wenger
Today at 4:06 PM
Arsene Wenger has confessed that he is not looking forward to watching Liverpool match his Invincibles record this season. The Reds are still unbeaten in the league this season after 26 games and are on par to match Arsenal’s 2003/04 season where the Gunners ended the season without a loss.
The North Londoners finished that season with 26 wins and 12 draws becoming the first Premier League side to end a season unbeaten. They would end that run at 49 games unbeaten, which is also a record well within Liverpool’s reach. The Reds need four games to win the league title and a win or draw in their sixth game against Manchester City will see them match the Gunners’ record.
However, former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that he isn’t looking forward to the day when Liverpool match the Invincible record, but conceded that if they do it, he’ll be the first one to praise them. The Frenchman also added that this Liverpool side is the best he has ever seen and that they deserve the praise they’re getting from across the world.
"That's possible. It might happen, yes. I do not necessarily want it, you want always to be the only one that does something special but if I don't and they do it, I say well done. Records are there to be equalised at least or to be beaten and if they deserve it, you want it. They have been exceptional already because they lost only one game last year, they've not lost once this year, so for the remarkable consistency they've shown they deserve to be there," Wenger said on beIN Sports.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.