Looking forward to becoming Frank Lampard's managerial rival, admits Steven Gerrard
Today at 3:40 PM
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is relishing the opportunity to face Chelsea boss Frank Lampard one day. The two football greats were always in the spotlight during their playing careers and while they had excellent club careers, the duo struggled to replicate that for England.
Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard began their managerial careers last season, with Reds legend taking over the job at the Ibrox and Blues legend taking the Derby job. However, a successful season with the Rams saw Lampard come back to Stamford Bridge and take charge of his former side at the start of the current campaign. Gerrard, on the other hand, has been linked with a move back to Anfield but is still with the Rangers as they challenge for the Premiership title.
However, in a recent interview with Mail correspondent Danny Murphy, the Liverpool legend and Rangers boss opened about the chance of facing former teammate Frank Lampard and even former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho. The Reds legend had come close to joining Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea side under Jose Mourinho in 2005 but decided against the move at the very end.
“I admire Frank for his bottle, leading Chelsea in the biggest league in the world during a transfer ban. I'm proud of him as a former team-mate. There will naturally be a comparison to me and Frank because there was when we were players. Could we play together? Who was better? There is still an element of that but the reality is we are in two completely different jobs. I would love to play against Lampard one day and may become a rival. I'm sure Frank has had the same thoughts. But I'd also love to become a rival to Jose Mourinho," Gerrard told the Mail.
