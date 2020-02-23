Looking forward to becoming Frank Lampard's managerial rival, admits Steven Gerrard

“I admire Frank for his bottle, leading Chelsea in the biggest league in the world during a transfer ban. I'm proud of him as a former team-mate. There will naturally be a comparison to me and Frank because there was when we were players. Could we play together? Who was better? There is still an element of that but the reality is we are in two completely different jobs. I would love to play against Lampard one day and may become a rival. I'm sure Frank has had the same thoughts. But I'd also love to become a rival to Jose Mourinho," Gerrard told the Mail.