Jurgen Klopp is best coach in the world, proclaims Timo Werner
Today at 3:12 PM
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has once again fueled rumours of a move to the Merseyside this summer. The 23-year-old, who is believed to have a release clause of £51 million now, had earlier in the week confessed to being proud of having his name linked with the best club in the world.
The German star is one of the best young strikers in the world at the moment, having already registered 27 goals in all competitions. That puts him behind only Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Bundesliga's golden boot with Werner having already crossed his season best. He was once again amongst the goals as RB Leipzig defeated Schalke in the German top flight to close the gap between themselves and Die Roten to a single point.
However, his future may not lie at Leipzig for too much longer as following his side victory over FC Schalke, Werner once again fuelled rumours of his wish to join Champions League winners Liverpool. The sharpshooter hailed Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as the best in the world and also emphasized on the need to improve himself if he is to ever sign for the Premier League giants.
“Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool). I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world and when you are linked with that team it makes me very proud. It's a pleasure but I know that Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and I need to learn many more things to get to that level and to play there”, Werner said to Sky Germany.
