Jurgen Klopp is best coach in the world, proclaims Timo Werner

“Jurgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would suit there (Liverpool). I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world and when you are linked with that team it makes me very proud. It's a pleasure but I know that Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and I need to learn many more things to get to that level and to play there”, Werner said to Sky Germany.