Arsenal need time to adapt to my methods, opines Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal needs more time to adapt to his philosophy and method of playing despite the uptick in form. The Gunners are still unbeaten since the turn of the new year with them slowly moving up the table but they still sit in 10th place, six points behind fifth place.

However, while Arteta has lost just one of his first eleven games incharge of Arsenal, the Spaniard has managed to win just five games. That does include wins over Manchester United, Newcastle United, Olympiacos and even Bournemouth in the FA Cup but there are concerns. The slow burn that Arsenal are on has caused a few problems with the Gunners moving at their own pace up the table, which has many concerned that the club won’t be able to make a European spot for next season.

But that hasn’t concerned the new Arsenal boss as Arteta went on to admit, in the pre-match presser, that the club will take time to reach the level that he wants them to play at. He also added that while he is proud and pleased at the way the team and everyone has reacted since he signed for the Gunners, there is a long way to go before the club can start flourishing again.

"What I can tell you is I am really proud to manage this football club at the moment and really happy with how everyone is reacting around the club. The players - the passion and energy they are showing every day and the same with the staff and everybody who works here. We have a lot of things to improve and it feels like it was eight months ago but it was not that far away," he said reported Sky Sports.

"We have a long way to go in this process, to develop a lot of things that I want to implement. We need time. I don't want to accelerate the process and take them somewhere they cannot do because it would not be productive. We have to maintain the things we do good and maybe then we have little margins of improvement that we have to aim to achieve,” he added.