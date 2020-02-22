Real Madrid are fantastic club but I'm not looking to leave Manchester, admits Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has called Real Madrid a fantastic club ahead of Manchester City's fixture against the 13-time Champions League winners. The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the past with the rumours only intensifying after the Cityzens' UEFA ban.

With Gareth Bale likely to leave in the summer, the two-year ban to Manchester City is expected to make a big impact on Sterling’s future at Manchester City with Real Madrid likely to make a big-money move for the winger. However, the rumours over a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu have only increased after the Cityzens' Champions League ban with Sterling and a few others heavily linked with a move away.

However, in an interview recently, the Manchester City and England star went on to admit that while there is a casual possibility of him playing for the Los Blancos in the future, he's not looking to leave Manchester right now. He also added that nobody knows what the future might hold as and as a player, he is on the look about for a new challenge but City is his home.

“It’s something that you see all the time, but I’m a City player and I’m enjoying it at the moment, even if things haven’t gone quite planned in the league. We now have a massive opportunity in the Champions League but I keep saying Real Madrid is a fantastic club, there’s lovely weather but I keep saying that I am quite happy at City," Sterling told Spanish outlet Diario AS.

“No knows what the future will hold. I am a player and I am always open to challenges but right now my challenge is Manchester City. In the future hopefully, hopefully who knows."