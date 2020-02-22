Premier League 2019 Gameweek 27: Live Updates, results, matches

The race for everything but the Premier League title is heating up in England and Liverpool have already started celebrating their first ever Premier League title. Tables are beginning to take shape, relegation zones are starting to heat up and slowly another league season is coming to an end.

Welcome, welcome, welcome. It’s been merely three days since the last Premier League game so it does mean that we haven’t missed too much football. But either way, welcome back to Sportscafe’s Premier League blog and I’m your host Siddhant. The Premier League is off and running on all cylinders but with 11 games left in the season, things are becoming rather interesting.

The relegation battle is heating up with seven points separating 13th place Newcastle United from the drop zone and they play Crystal Palace, who are six points above. Then there’s Watford and they battle Manchester United who are in equally bad shape but not as bad as the Hornets. Bournemouth are in a bad shape and they play Burnley, who are finally on the up and up.

It continues, as it always does, with Liverpool and West Ham facing off against each other in what will be an inevitable loss for the Hammers. But that’s the bottom and as we move higher up the table, things become a little less gloomy as Arsenal face Everton in an interesting clash, Leicester City and Manchester City butt heads, Wolves take on Norwich City but the marquee Saturday game is a top-four battle.

Chelsea faces Tottenham in what should be a fantastic start to the weekend before Graham Potter, Chris Wilder, Sheffield United and Brighton all smash together to end Saturday. Need we say more? Yet if English football isn’t for you, then fear not you philistine because there are four other leagues in action. In Italy, Fiorentina clashes head with AC Milan and Inter Milan takes on Sampdoria. In France, LOSC Lille and Toulouse battle each other.

In Spain, Real Sociedad face Valencia and Atletico Madrid hosts Villarreal and it should be rather fun but not fun enough to miss David Wagner and his Schalke lock heads with RB Leipzig to end a brilliant couple of days of football.