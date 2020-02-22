Everyone at Manchester City is committed despite ban, proclaims Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he's confident his players will be committed to the club despite the ban handed down by UEFA. The Cityzens were dealt with a huge blow after the UEFA banned them from European competitions for two years following a breach in FFP regulations.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who had earlier expressed his desire to stay at the Etihad, has now claimed that his players will stay committed to the Cityzens despite the ban. Following the UEFA ban, rumours had emerged about clubs trying to pick apart the talented Manchester City side with rumours even linking Guardiola with a move to Spain, Italy and even Germany.

But while the Spaniard confirmed his future with Manchester City, the former Barcelona boss also admitted that he's confident his players will stay committed to the Manchester City project. Guardiola also spoke about the club's decision to appeal against the shocking ban ahead of their clash against third-place Leicester City with the Cityzens looking to open a seven-point advantage with a win at King Power today.

"I'm completely sure of the commitment of our players. It's about what they've shown for many years, nothing changes, at the end of the season nobody knows what is going to happen. With calm we decide what we want, but for the next three months the commitment will be incredible," said Guardiola reported the ESPN.

"We cannot change what people think. I know how hard we work. I am so proud about how hard we've worked all these years.No one helped us outside, we did it day by day, game by game."