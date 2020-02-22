Crystal Palace have presented me with new contract, confesses Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has admitted that the Eagles have handed him a new contract which will see him stay beyond the one year left on his current deal. The former Liverpool boss has spent three years at the club since taking over and has played a big part in keeping the Eagles up.

After a bright start to their campaign, Crystal Palace sees themselves 14th in the league, six points off relegation, after failing to win any of their last five matches and yet the Eagles sit six points above the relegation zone. They're not one of the favourites to go down and that has been largely down to manager Roy Hodgson with the former Liverpool boss playing a key role in the Eagles' staying up.

However, ahead of the Eagles’ trip to Newcastle, manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed his decision to sign the new deal. The former England boss is set to extend his stay at Selhurst Park beyond the one year left on his current deal. The 72-year-old took over the reign in 2017 following the departure os Sam Allardyce and under his tutelage, Crystal has turned into one of the best defensive teams in the league.

“The club have presented me with a contract and although the chairman has been away this week I've had a cursory glance through it. It all looks fine to me so I am pretty certain that at some point soon we'll sit down and get it signed. But I would never make those type of demands because you can't make any guarantees in the transfer market," Hodgson told Sky Sports.

"All you can do is have good intention and if I signed for another year I would sign because I believed the intentions are true and that something will happen going into the next season," added the 72-year-old.