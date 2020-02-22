Chelsea board backed my decision to bench Kepa, claims Frank Lampard
Today at 4:50 PM
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that the Blues' board has backed his decision to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spanird's struggles over the last few months. The 25-year-old is the club's record signing but has not been good enough and has been replaced by Willy Cabellero.
According to ESPN, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has claimed that his decision to bench Kepa Arrizabalaga was backed by the board. The 25-year-old arrived in England as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper last season following the departure of Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid. After a bright start to life in England, Kepa has struggled to rediscover his form and has seen himself losing his starting place to veteran Argentine Willy Cabellero in recent weeks.
However, while the club has struggled to keep clean sheets and conceded five goals in their last three games, manager Frank Lampard went on to admit that his decision has been backed by the Chelsea board. He also added that all the Kepa has to do to win back his place is to train hard and prove to Lampard that he is one of the better players at the club.
"I am absolutely together with the club and the board. We all want the best. I am paid to make decisions. It has been a decision to make on form with the goalkeeping situation. Recently it's just changed, but that's nothing final. All Kepa needs to do is train and show a great attitude, as I demand from all the players. And things can obviously change," Lampard said in his pre-match press conference.
