Barcelona have accepted Josep Bartomeu's apology and have moved on, claims Quique Setien
Today at 4:39 PM
Barcelona boss Quique Setien has admitted that his players have accepted president Josep Bartomeu's explanation about the social media attack on various players, legends and potential presidents. This comes after reports revealed that the attack originated from the club who were protecting Bartomeu.
That saw ESPN report that both Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi were spotted in Bartomeu's office and reports indicated that the duo wanted an explanation about the social media attack and the report that the club had hired a third party company, I3 Ventures, to protect the image of the president and smear others. Further reports indicated that Messi and Pique were not the only ones there, as ESPN added that Bartomeu held a meeting with four captains of the team.
While the outcome of said meeting has never been revealed, Barcelona boss Quique Setien has cleared the air about any potential rifts in the dressing room during his news conference ahead of the Blaugrana’s match against Eibar. He went on to admit that the squad accepted the explanation Bartomeu handed out and even added that what's done is done, and everyone is moving on.
"Of course we accepted what [Bartomeu] said. He said the same things to us that he had said in other places. I won't go over it anymore; neither will the captains. The issue has been put to bed. It is not something that helps with what we have to focus on, which is football, so we will leave it to the side. I don't worry too much about these things. The explanation has been given and that's that," Setien said reported ESPN.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Josep Maria Bartomeu
- Quique Setien
- Lionel Messi
- Gerard Pique
- La Liga
- Uefa Champions League
- Fc Barcelona
- Eibar
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.