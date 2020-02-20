PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged in FIFA bribery case
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged in relation to the investigation linked to World Cup television rights but no longer faces an accusation of bribery. This comes after a three year investigation by FIFA over the broadcasting rights to both the 2026 and the 2030 World Cup.
The Guardian and various other sources have revealed that the office of Switzerland’s attorney general have field an indictment against Nasser Al-Khelaifi and charged him with bribery. The reports indicated that the PSG president reportedly incited former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement but Al-Khelaifi no longer faces an accusation of bribery.
It comes after a three year investigation by FIFA and both parties have reportedly reached an amicable agreement which has seen prosecutors drop the criminal charges. However, the reports also revealed that Valcke had received kickbacks amounting to €1.25 million to direct the World Cup rights towards certain broadcasters in Italy and Greece including BeIN Sports. The statement from the OAG also revealed that there is a third unnamed person involved and he/she was also charged with bribery.
“I have been cleared of all suspicions of bribery and the case has been dismissed definitively & conclusively. While a secondary technical charge remains outstanding, I have every expectation that this will be proven completely groundless,” said Khelaifi reported the Guardian.
