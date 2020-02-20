Odisha FC organises Under-13 and Under-15 scouting program in Bhubaneswar

Odisha FC organised its second phase scouting program in the under 13 and under 15 age groups at the Unit 6 Government Boys' High School Ground in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. On the other hand, the under 15 team defeated United Punjab Football Club 9-1 in the ongoing Hero Junior League 2019-20.

The players from this scouting program will be selected for further trials and will be in contention to find a place in Odisha FC's Under 13 and under 15 teams for the Hero Sub-junior League and Hero Junior League respectively in the next season. Children who were selected from the first phase trials in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela were called to attend the second phase today.

Odisha FC's Assistant Coach Mr. Thangboi Singto, Grassroots coach Mr. Aiswaryan Pillai, Grassroots Manager Mr. Sayantan Ganguly and Assistant Grassroots Manager Mr. Suvam Das conducted the scouting program in the state capital.

"This is the second phase of the scouting and we can see some good and talented kids here. This is the basic platform from where Odisha FC can choose players in the junior and sub-junior categories who can represent the club in all India competitions from the next season. Our aim is to find more young players from the state and we are committed towards that,” said Grassroots Manager Mr. Sayantan Ganguly.

"We are committed towards the growth of football in Odisha and the scouting programs are an important part of that. As per our partnership with Aspire Academy, Doha, our youth players get a chance to train there. Our aim is to have a strong youth and grassroots set-up and we can see that Odisha has some good and talented kids who can grow up to become future stars in football," said Head of Football Development of Odisha FC Mr. Aakash Narula.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC Under 15 boys defeated United Punjab Football Club by a huge margin on 9-1 goals in the ongoing Hero Junior League 2019-20. Kunal Raghav scored four goals while Yashas Sharin got three in the game. Aryan Bahuguna and Nirmanyu Singh Atri also got their names registered on the scoresheet.