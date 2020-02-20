Neymar is really looking forward to coming back to Barcelona, proclaims Lionel Messi

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is looking for a way to come back to the Camp Nou in the future. The Brazilian left the club in stunning circumstances in 2017 for a world record sum and has since been heavily linked with a move back to Spain.

It even saw Barcelona launch a charm offensive last summer with their main intention to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou but no move materialized. Reports indicated that it was mainly because the La Liga giants couldn’t afford the move having already spent heavily on Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann with them offering up various swap deals including Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti as possible make-weights.

While that piqued PSG’s interest, the French giants wanted no part in a swap deal with them looking for the club to instead pay around €220 million for the Brazilian. That eventually saw the move collapse although rumours have indicated that a move for Neymar will take place next summer with Messi now confirming that. The Argentine went on to admit that Neymar is looking forward to coming back and even added that he personally would love to see the 28-year-old in Spain.

"He is very excited about returning, he has always shown that he regrets what happened. He did a lot to return and that could be the first step he took to try and come back. Neymar has always been a top-level player and different to the rest. He is unpredictable, he takes players on and he scores lots of goals. On a sporting level Neymar one of the best in the world and I'd love for him to come back,” Messi told Mundo Deportivo.

Despite signing Martin Braithwaite earlier today, Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez despite a €100 million release clause. The La Liga giants are looking for Luis Suarez’s replacement and believe that young Lautaro is the man for the job with Messi also going on to admit that there seems to be little the Inter striker cannot do.

“I wish they could all come and fight it all, and the Champions League. Lautaro has much resemblance to Luis, the two manage very well with the body, hold the ball, at the time of loading, at the time of the goal, they have similar things. In the previous Copa América he made a great tournament, with goals. The team ended up playing well, showed that it could be reliable. In important friendlies he gave up in a good way, now we will have another chance with him,” Messi added.