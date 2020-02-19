Reports | La Galaxy enquire over potential move for Lionel Messi
Today at 2:12 PM
MLS side La Galaxy have reached out to Lionel Messi over a move to America and the MLS, with David Beckham’s former side keen on making him their marquee player. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona over the last month or so with Manchester City amongst his suitors.
The 32-year-old’s ongoing war with Barcelona’s board has been fairly well documented with ESPN even reporting that the Argentine and Pique have met with Josep Maria Bartomeu recently. That came just after it was alleged that a third party company was paid to smear players, club legends and others associated with Barcelona.
That combined with his outburst on Instagram earlier this month has stirred the pot at Barcelona which has seen the ESPN report that LA Galaxy have made enquires into a potential move. The club and their manager have reached out to Messi’s father to see if the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would be open to moving to America in the near future.
The MLS side are looking to exploit the fact that Messi does have a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Barcelona for free at the end of the current season. However, ESPN has reported that the only problem with any move is Galaxy have already filled all three designated player slots after they signed Javier Hernandez over the winter window. He joined Jonathan dos Santos and Cristian Pavon which could cause problems over any move.
