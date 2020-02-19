Manchester City FFP allegations are not true, claims Ferran Soriano
Today at 8:14 PM
Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has denied that Cityzens that the reigning Premier League champions broke Financial Fair Play rules. The Premier League giants have been banned from competing in European competitions for two seasons after UEFA found them guilty of breaching FFP laws.
Manchester City have already said that they will challenge UEFA’s decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport with reports indicating that they’ve already created two different appeals. It has caused a few problems for the club with them releasing a strong statement denying everything UEFA said they did, including hiding money to help them avoid skirt FFP rules.
Yet in an interview, City chief executive Ferran Soriano firmly defended the club and even admitted that any allegations about FFP are false with the club's books having already been checked and re-checked by auditors from outside UEFA. He also went on to add that European football's governing body had a bone to pick with the Cityzens with the investigation biased, as an outcome was already in place before anything even started.
"Well, the most important thing I have to say today is that the allegations are not true. They are simply not true. The fans can be sure of two things. The first one is that the allegations are false. And the second is that we will do everything that can be done to prove so. We know the fans are supporting us. We can feel it. MCFC fans have gone through challenges over the decades. This is just another challenge. We will stick together, we will go through it and we will not let the fans down. The owner has not put money in this club that has not been properly declared,” Soriano said reported Sky Sports.
"We are a sustainable football club, we are profitable, we don't have debt, our accounts have been scrutinised many times, by auditors, by regulators, by investors and this is perfectly clear. We are looking for an early resolution obviously through a thorough process and a fair process so my best hope is that this will be finished before the beginning of the summer and until then for us, it is business as usual."
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.