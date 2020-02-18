VAR is destroying souls of fans around England, confesses Frank Lampard
Today at 4:28 PM
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed that VAR decisions across the Premier League has destroyed souls of the fans and that it needs to change. The Blues lost to Manchester United in a tight game at Stamford Bridge with the Red Devils doing the double over Chelsea for the first time since 1988.
The Blues saw not one but two goals ruled out thanks to VAR, with that happening for the first time since it happened to Sheffield United back in December. However, while Olivier Giroud’s header did see the Frenchman rightly ruled offside, the controversy was more for the first goal and Harry Maguire’s potential red card with the Manchester United defender going on to score the second.
However, things could have been different had Kurt Zouma’s strike not been ruled out with the VAR deciding that Cesar Azpilicueta’s push on Brandon Williams impeded play. But Maguire’s red card has since dominated the storyline, where the Englishman kicked out at Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after he fell to the ground. That saw Lampard admit that VAR, apart from being erroneous, is also destroying the game of football.
"I've seen it again and VAR is there for that and they didn't get it right. Harry Maguire should have been sent off, that's clear, and that obviously changes the game. It's a bit soul destroying [for the fans] but it's the culmination of a few incidents. VAR is there for that and a toe offside is a toe offside, even if we don't like it,” he said in his post-match interview.
