Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min ruled out for several weeks with fractured arm

Tottenham have suffered another injury blow with star Son-Heung Min ruled out for several weeks after the forward fractured his arm. He joins Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth on the physios table leaving the North Londoners without two lead forwards for the rest of the season.

The South Korean will require surgery on his hand with the injury occurring in the opening minutes of the game against Aston Villa. Yet despite that, the 27-year-old went on to finish the game and walked off with two goals to his name despite missing a penalty. However, Sky Sports and the Independent have confirmed that Son will miss several weeks while recovering, which was later confirmed by Tottenham.

“Son Heung-min is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm. The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday. “Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be side-lined for a number of weeks,” read Tottenham’s statement.

This will be a massive blow for Tottenham with the North Londoners set to face RB Leipzig - in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League game - Chelsea, Wolves, Norwich City, Burnley and then Leipzig again between now and early March. However, while Mourinho admitted that Son’s injury is bad news, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager also added that Tottenham can get through this phase.

“Son’s injury is bad news. For how long I'm going to miss him, I think Simon [Felstein's Spurs press officer] found a very nice way to write the statement. If I was the one to write the statement I would write it different to how he did. So you can understand what I mean. So we miss him, according to Simon, for a number of weeks. No strikers, no market, no players, nothing. The only help we can have now, especially playing at home, is our crowd,” Mourinho said in his pre-match interview.

"It's the Tottenham supporters so looking to the game tomorrow, that's the only thing that I ask because to the players I cannot ask more than what they are giving. I know they going to give exactly the same which is everything they have. They have to cope with this mental situation of losing Sonny after losing Harry a few months ago. But I never ask anything from our supporters. I ask this time, maybe they want to give me what I ask. I believe so, because the players they deserve it. So the only thing I ask is for the Spurs fans to be behind the players because the players deserve it."