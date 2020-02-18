Clubs that don't respect rules deserve to be punished, proclaims Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he has no sympathy for Man City and their ban as the club did not respect financial fair play rules. The Cityzens have been handed a two-year ban from competing in the Champions League and a £25 million fine with them facing the chance of losing a few superstars.

The former Arsenal boss has accused Manchester City, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona of financial doping in the past and has been historically critical of the Cityzens about the amount of money they've spent over the years. That has caused a few problems for both sides but it has never seemed to affect Manchester City, with the club free-spending nearly every season, especially under Pep Guardiola.

Their spending has considerably increased under the former Barcelona manager and Wenger went on to admit that no club in world respects the financial fair play rules. He also added that the rules are there for a reason and while they need to be updated for the modern game, clubs need to learn to respect them or else need to learn to face the consequences.

"I was always for control of the financial rules and that the clubs work with the natural income that they have. The rules have been created. I am convinced that at the moment there is an evolution to be made in the way the rules are built up at the moment, but they are what they are and you have to respect them,” Wenger told Laureus World Sport.

"People that don't respect them and are caught by trying to get around the rules in more or less legal ways have to be punished. If it is proven that this has been done on purpose you cannot let that [go] unpunished.”