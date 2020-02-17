Waiting to see what Premier League will do about Manchester City, admits Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he’s keeping a keen eye on what the Premier League will do to Manchester City. The Cityzens were handed a two-year Champions League ban by UEFA earlier this week which could also see them stripped of their 2014 Premier League title by the FA.

The Cityzens have been rocked by a two-year European competition ban and while the club are set to appeal the ban by UEFA but things could become even worse for them. Reports indicate that Manchester City could be docked points and may even have their 2014 title taken from them after the Premier League act in a separate investigation.

This saw former Liverpool star and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard admitted that he’s waiting to see what the Premier League and the English FA does about Manchester City and their potential Premier League. He also added that there has to be a reason as to why UEFA handed such a severe ban to Pep Guardiola’s side and that the Premier League has to act.

"I read that myself this morning. We will wait and see. From a UEFA point of view, it is obviously a real strong sentence or punishment. I'm sure they will appeal so we will wait and see what the outcome is on that. Then we will see whether the Premier League act from there. But if you look at the severity of the punishment from UEFA, something has gone badly wrong," Gerrard told Sky Sports.

"So, I'm really interested to see the outcome of that. Until I get the punishment from the Premier League, I won't comment further. But I'm really, really interested in it...for obvious reasons. It's all ifs and buts. It is what it is. Manchester City were champions. As I sit here right now, congratulations to them. They are champions. Until things develop, if they develop, it's all ifs and buts.”