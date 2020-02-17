Understandable if Pep Guardiola leaves Manchester City, admits Ruud Gullit

Former AC Milan star Ruud Guillt believes that Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City would be understandable after the club’s Champions League ban. The Cityzens have been banned from the competition for two years following a UEFA investigation revealed that the club skirted financial fair play laws.

The club were also fined £25 million and have already released a statement that went on to reveal their intentions to appeal the decision. This comes years after a leak from German magazine Der Spiegel revealed that City amongst many other European top clubs were skirting FFP laws via rather creative methods. That saw UEFA open an investigation with them eventually banning the club from any European competitions for two years over and above the £25 million fine.

It has seen a myriad of Manchester City players linked with a move away including Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, but Ruud Gullit went on to admit that it would be understandable if Pep Guardiola left as well. The City boss has been linked with a move back to Barcelona and to the Serie A and Gullit further added that nobody would fault the Spaniard for leaving.

"I can understand [if Pep leaves] because he wants to play Champions League. That is the Holy Grail for him. He wants to win the Champions League again. Do you have to be loyal to something that hasn't been done well? I don't know, that is up to him. It is not his fault what has happened," Gullit told BBC Sport.

“He didn't do that. He didn't sign for that and, if they have been found guilty, then there is a punishment. I'm not going to say whether it is the right punishment or not - that is something that they have to fight out."