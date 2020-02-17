There will be a £500 million transfer in near future, proclaims Jason Traub

Jason Traub, CEO of 23 Capital, has claimed that the near future will see a £500 million transfer take place if football keeps moving at the same rate. The London capital company helps funds football transfers around the world and have been involved in some of the biggest moves to take place.

The company helped fund Atletico Madrid’s move for Joao Felix last summer with their main role being to provide clubs liquidity for potential transfers. It was not the real reason as to why 23 Capital were founded but they’ve benefited from it because banks are wary of getting involved in megadeals including Barcelona’s move for Antoine Griezmann last summer.

But having personally witnessed a myriad of deals over the years, Jason Traub went on to admit that he expects a £500 million sale to take place in the near future. The 23 Capital CEO also added that the would shouldn’t be surprised when the deal happens because football is moving in that direction and clubs are slowly learning that there is only so much they can earn from outside player sales.

“Football clubs should be no different to any other company in any other sector, so if there is a £500 million sale it’ll be because the growth of the value across all aspects of football. I don’t see how the traditional revenue items of a club will allow assets to reach that kind of value in the next five or 10 years. Because there’s only so many shirts you can sell, only so much sponsorship you can obtain, only so many seats you can sell,” Traub told the Athletic.

“The biggest clubs understand this and are asking where the growth is going to be. Barcelona are a great example. They’ve built a production company [Barca Studios] — with the digital rights and all the ancillary rights that can come from that. It’s about new revenue items, investment hubs. So if football is able to grab and align to that kind of evolution, and the digital expansion in this world and create new revenue items which support a growth which is sustainable and fundamental to the sport, then potentially you could [have a £500 million transfer]," he added.