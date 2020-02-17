Setting up strong grassroots and youth set-up is our aim, says Thangboi Singto

Odisha FC's assistant coach Thangboi Singto has said that their aim is to build a strong grassroots and youth set-up in Odisha. Odisha FC organised its second phase scouting program for children in the under 18 age group at the Unit 6 Government Boys'High School in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Odisha FC organised its second phase scouting program for children in the under 18 age group at the Unit 6 Government Boys'High School in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The final round of the second phase scouting today was held at the Training Ground of the Kalinga Stadium.

"Our plan was always to start a very strong grassroots program following it up with a proper youth set-up. The Government of Odisha has been very supportive towards different sports. For Odisha FC, this program is very important as the aim is to give ample playing time to the children here in Odisha. This is the second phase trials here in Bhubaneswar and it will continue as the selected boys will attend scouting again in order to get the best possible players," said Odisha FC's Assistant Coach Thangboi Singto.

The players from this scouting program will be selected for further trials and will be in contention to find a place in Odisha FC's Under 18 team for the Hero Elite League in the next season. Children who were selected from the first phase trials in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela were called to attend the second phase today.

Odisha FC's Assistant Coach Thangboi Singto, Grassroots Coaches Mahavir Nath and Aiswaryan Pillai, Grassroots Manager Sayantan Ganguly and Assistant Grassroots Manager Suvam Das conducted the scouting program.

Speaking about the program, OFC's Head of Football Development Aakash Narula said, "As a Club, we strongly believe in building a robust grassroots and youth setup. The only way to ensure that is to work with local players of our catchment area amongst others and give them professional training, competitive matches and help them grow as players and represent the nation and the ISL senior. For which such scouting programs become an important step towards helping the young players.