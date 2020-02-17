Reports | Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling set to stay at Manchester City despite UEFA ban
Today at 6:44 PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and budding superstar Raheem Sterling are planning on staying on at the club despite the Cityzens’ two-year ban from European competitions. The duo have been linked with moves away to Spain, Italy and even Germany after news of the ban was unveiled.
While UEFA punished the reigning Premier Champions over Financial Fair Play rules, it saw the rumour mill flood with news about potential moves for some of the club’s best players. The likes of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, David Silva and even Raheem Sterling were linked with moves away while Guardiola has been consistently linked with a move to either Spain, Italy or Germany throughout the season. But the European competition ban handed down by the UEFA has simply increased the frequency especially after an emergency meeting held by Ferran Soriano between the players.
The meeting was to discuss the club's plans going forward post the UEFA ban and how the club plan to handle the ban plus the potential repercussions from it. However, Sky Sports has reported that despite the rumours neither Pep Guardiola or Raheem Sterling are looking to leave the club in the near future with both having told Manchester City that they will stay. The report further added that Guardiola has told his players that he plans to see out the remainder of his contract with the club amidst links to Juventus and a move back to Barcelona.
Sterling, on the other hand, has been revealed to be totally committed to the club despite the absence of European football and Sky Sports even reported that the 25-year-old and his teammates are looking to focus on finishing the season on a high. A particular focus will be on the Champions League especially since it could be their last season despite City's decision to appeal to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport). While an appeal will be filed by Manchester City, their statement revealed, reports indicated it could see them still miss atleast one year of European football.
