Reports | Real Madrid target £180 million move for Raheem Sterling
Today at 4:12 PM
La Liga giants Real Madrid are considering a massive £180 million move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling next summer. The Los Blancos are looking for superstars to transform their side and believe that a move for Sterling is possible in the wake of Manchester City’s Champions League ban.
The 25-year-old has transformed himself into one of England’s best players and is arguably amongst Manchester City’s best players. That has seen Sterling linked with a move to a myriad of clubs over the last few years but ESPN has reported that La Liga giants Real Madrid are very interested now. The reported went on to reveal that the Los Blancos will do everything in their power to sign Sterling this summer in the wake of the CItyzen’s Champions League ban.
The report further indicated that Real Madrid are preparing a mammoth £180 million offer to land the English forward despite City in talks over a new contract for Sterling. That will see the former Liverpool man earn upwards of £400,000 per week in wages and it would make him the club’s highest paid player outdoing both Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.
Sterling does have three years left on his current deal but ESPN further added that the Los Blancos are willing to match the offer. The 25-year-old has already admitted in the past that a move abroad is on his wish-list with Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly amongst his top two destinations. However, reports also indicate that Kevin De Bruyne is also on the club’s shortlist which might complicate a move for Sterling.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Raheem Sterling
- Leroy Sane
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Sergio Aguero
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Uefa Champions League
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.