Reports | Chelsea open talks with Jadon Sancho over summer move
Today at 6:42 PM
After signing Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea are moving on to their next target as the Blues have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. The English starlet has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City all interested.
The 19-year-old has been in phenomenal form this season for Borussia Dortmund with no player other than Lionel Messi reaching double figures for goals and assists. Even the Barcelona superstar has only 14 goals and 12 assists with Sancho sitting at 13 goals and 14 assists putting him amongst the best in the world. In fact, only Kevin De Bruyne has more assists than the former Manchester City star which has caused Dortmund a few issues.
It has seen Sancho heavily linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park over the last six months or so and France Football has reported that Chelsea have already moved one step closer to signing the 19-year-old. The report has revealed that the Blues have opened talks over a potential summer move for the former Manchester City starlet with the club having already completed a move for Hakim Ziyech.
Sancho is next on their hitlist and the Daily Mail has added that Borussia Dortmund’s £120 million price-tag has now deterred the Blues over a move. Instead, despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and even Juventus, Chelsea are now leading the race and are in pole position for the summer move.
