Reports | Chelsea open talks with Jadon Sancho over summer move

The 19-year-old has been in phenomenal form this season for Borussia Dortmund with no player other than Lionel Messi reaching double figures for goals and assists. Even the Barcelona superstar has only 14 goals and 12 assists with Sancho sitting at 13 goals and 14 assists putting him amongst the best in the world. In fact, only Kevin De Bruyne has more assists than the former Manchester City star which has caused Dortmund a few issues.