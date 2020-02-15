Tottenham smell chance at Champions League spot for next season, admits Jose Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that his side believe they can finish in a Champions League spot with things going their way again. The North Londoners have done well over their last few games under Mourinho but have struggled to truly get a rhythm going and that has caused problems.

The North Londoners currently sit in sixth place with a game in hand and are only two points behind fifth-place Sheffield United and four points behind fourth-place Chelsea. A win against relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Sunday could see Spurs move up to a Champions League spot with them in great form after a win over Manchester City before the winter break.

However, before it was revealed that Manchester City have been handed a two-year ban from European competitions, Mourinho went on to admit that his side can smell the Champions League. The former Chelsea boss also added that people and fans tend to forget that there are a lot of sides competition for four places and this season it has become even tougher.

"Sometimes it looks like, because Chelsea are the fourth and sometimes Tottenham is in fifth and Manchester United are the sixth, we are smelling the opportunity. I think people forget there are big contenders. Wolves, Sheffield United, Man United - even Arsenal - so it's not just about what's the distance between us and Chelsea,” Mourinho told the BBC.

The North London side appointed Mourinho in November of 2019 after they parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino with Tottenham eleven points off a top four place. Furthermore, the club was struggling to do anything over the opening months of the season and it saw the Spurs board make a choice to sack Pochettino and bring in Mourinho with the change now evident.

"With that gap, it was going to very difficult. This difference of points allows the others to be able to make mistakes and they still keep a good situation. In our case mistakes, especially from now, mistakes will keep us away from that. It's a big gap but we are going to be there," Mourinho added.