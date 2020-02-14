Reports | PSG to offer Kylian Mbappe £41 million per year amidst Real Madrid interest
Today at 1:57 PM
Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer French superstar Kylian Mbappe a £41 million per year contract in order to keep the 21-year-old at the club. The 2018 World Cup winner has been heavily linked with a move away after he rejected PSG’s first attempt at extending his current contract beyond 2022.
The former AS Monaco star has been one of the club’s best players since switching sides with even Neymar struggling to match the impact that Mbappe has had over the last few years. That has seen the Frenchman slowly overtake the Brazilian at the club but French news outlet L’Equipe revealed that the former Barcelona man still earns well over double of what Mbappe earns.
That has caused a few problems at PSG and it has seen the 21-year-old reject the club’s offer to extend his contract and has seen the Frenchman linked with a move away. However, the Mirror has reported that PSG are prepared to break the bank in order to keep the superstar and are willing to offer him a £41 million per year contract. That would double the forward’s current salary taking it from £375,000-a-week to £750,000-a-week and it would see him earn more than Neymar.
Mbappe, on the other hand, has been coy over his future and even admitted that he will only decide after Euro 2020 in a recent interview with the BBC. But that hasn’t affected the rumour mill as Spanish news outlet AS has reported that Real Madrid are keen to get a move done for Mbappe with the club looking at a summer 2021 move. The report further added that the Frenchman is president Florentino Perez's top target and he is reportedly willing to wait for a deal to take place.
