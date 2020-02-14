Reports | PSG to offer Kylian Mbappe £41 million per year amidst Real Madrid interest

The former AS Monaco star has been one of the club’s best players since switching sides with even Neymar struggling to match the impact that Mbappe has had over the last few years. That has seen the Frenchman slowly overtake the Brazilian at the club but French news outlet L’Equipe revealed that the former Barcelona man still earns well over double of what Mbappe earns.

That has caused a few problems at PSG and it has seen the 21-year-old reject the club’s offer to extend his contract and has seen the Frenchman linked with a move away. However, the Mirror has reported that PSG are prepared to break the bank in order to keep the superstar and are willing to offer him a £41 million per year contract. That would double the forward’s current salary taking it from £375,000-a-week to £750,000-a-week and it would see him earn more than Neymar.