Paul Pogba’s future will only be decided after Euro 2020, proclaims Mino Raiola
Today at 1:20 PM
Super-agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s future at the club will only be decided after the upcoming Euro 2020 is over. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford with Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona amongst his many suitors.
Speculation around the 26-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has refused to stop especially with Pogba missing large parts of this season through injuries. That hasn’t stopped despite Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going onto admit that Pogba was going nowhere last summer and even during the winter window. It has seen the Frenchman linked with moves to Spain, Italy, Germany and even France but so far no move has materialized.
That may change next summer as the rumours continue to swirl about and with Real Madrid and Juventus waiting to pounce, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola went on to admit that his future will be decided after the Euros. The Italian super-agent, who represents Mario Balotelli, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Matthijs de Ligt amongst others, also added that Italy is like home for Pogba and he wouldn’t mind a move back.
“Italy is like home for Paul. He would not mind going back to Juve but we will see what will happen after the Euros. Paul wants to play at the best level but he can’t escape by Manchester United if they are in a difficult situation," said Raiola, reported the Mirror.
