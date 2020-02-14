Paul Pogba’s future will only be decided after Euro 2020, proclaims Mino Raiola

Speculation around the 26-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has refused to stop especially with Pogba missing large parts of this season through injuries. That hasn’t stopped despite Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer going onto admit that Pogba was going nowhere last summer and even during the winter window. It has seen the Frenchman linked with moves to Spain, Italy, Germany and even France but so far no move has materialized.