Never joined Borussia Dortmund for money, discloses Erling Haaland

Former RB Salzburg star Erling Haaland has confessed that he never signed for Borussia Dortmund because of the money they offered but because it was the best option. The Norwegian star signed for the Bundesliga giants in the winter window despite interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 19-year-old striker was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United after reports indicated that the Red Devils met the £17 million clause in Haaland’s RB Salzburg contract. But no move materialized as Manchester United were reportedly not willing to add a release clause in the striker’s contract which saw the RB Salzburg star sign for Borussia Dortmund.

That move comes with a £63 million release clause embedded into Haaland’s four-and-a-half-year deal with the German giants but the Norwegian went onto admit that the move was never done because of money. Haaland revealed that it’s comical for him to be labelled like that with the 19-year-old only picking the club that gave him the best chance to flourish.

"No. The guys writing that would have to speak about that. They'll have to explain it to me if they meet me. It's kind of comical for me to be given that label. All the people closest to me know that's not the kind of person I am. It's really just funny. When the season was over, my father and I started talking. At that point, he didn't mention Dortmund at all," Haaland told Viasport.

"Then I asked him, 'What about this club? That would be nice.' Then he said, 'We'll see.' It suddenly became an option and I had a good feeling about it throughout. The process was pretty simple on my end. I just played football and wasn't very involved until the first half of the season was over. I didn't have that much to do with it, to be honest. The process was to find the best possible club for me."

The teenager starlet is represented by super agent Mino Raiola who also has Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku and many others on his list of superstar clients. But while the Italian agent comes under immense criticism for the way he orchestrates moves and various other deals for his clients, Haaland has defended Raiola and even admitted that 52-year-old is the best in the world.

"He's the best in the world at what he does. It's as simple as that. He's the best agent. He gets a lot of negativity and that's probably because people don't like him since he's doing such a great job for the ones he's working for. He has been very helpful and he's a good guy to have around,” he added.