Reports | Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Ajax star Hakim Ziyech for a fee of around €45 million with the deal set to be announced shortly. The 26-year-old was a January transfer target for a catalogue of sides including Arsenal and Bayern Munich but no move materialized with Ajax unwilling to sell.

Reports indicated with Ajax chasing after another Eredivisie title, the Dutch giants blocked any chance of a move but the situation has now changed. With the transfer window closed, the BBC has reported that the Blues are in advanced talks over a summer move for the 26-year-old attacking midfielder. Transfer expert and Sky Sports reporter Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the deal and revealed that the two sides are in talks over a move for Ziyech.

Romano also confirmed that the Blues will shell out around €45 million for the Moroccan international with an agreement in principle with the deal set to be made official once the summer window opens. The Guardian further added that Frank Lampard has been the driving force behind a move for Ziyech with the Blues boss looking to transform his ageing front-line.

This will likely see both Pedro and Willian leave the club and the Guardian reported that their futures are up in the air. The Spaniard will be allowed to leave at the end of the season for free and reports further indicate that while a one-year deal is on the table for Willian, the Brazilian wants a multi-year contract, something that the Blues refuse to offer players above the age of 30.

That has caused a few problems with negotiations and it was reportedly one of the reasons why the Blues tried to sign Hakim Ziyech in January. Tottenham were also reportedly interested but the North Londoners opted to sign fellow Eredivisie star Steven Bergwijn instead.