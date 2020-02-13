Chelsea sign Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech for fee rising up to €44 million
Today at 5:43 PM
After multiple rumours linked Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea, the Blues have finally completed the move with the Moroccan set to join the club next summer for a €40 million fee. The 26-year-old will officially be a Chelsea player on the 1st of July after Ajax rejected a January move for the playmaker.
The two clubs have agreed upon an initial fee of €40 million which will rise to €44 million upon the completion of various bonuses and so on. The 26-year-old is yet to agree personal terms with the Blues, but will have a lot of time to do just that with Ziyech staying in Amsterdam for the remainder of this season. It’s one of the many reasons why the deal was only done after the January window closed as Ajax refused to sell Ziyech with them chasing after the Eredivisie title.
The Moroccan playmaker becomes manager Frank Lampard's second signing as manager after Matteo Kovacic was signed permanently and it's a deal that will leave the rest of Europe fuming. The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move away over the last few months with Bayern Munich even coming close to a move last summer but no agreement was reached and Ziyech stayed in Amsterdam.
“Chelsea Football Club has reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Hakim Ziyech this summer. The move is subject to the player agreeing personal terms and he will remain at the Dutch club for the rest of this season,” read a statement on Chelsea’s website.
