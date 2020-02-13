Chelsea sign Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech for fee rising up to €44 million

The two clubs have agreed upon an initial fee of €40 million which will rise to €44 million upon the completion of various bonuses and so on. The 26-year-old is yet to agree personal terms with the Blues, but will have a lot of time to do just that with Ziyech staying in Amsterdam for the remainder of this season. It’s one of the many reasons why the deal was only done after the January window closed as Ajax refused to sell Ziyech with them chasing after the Eredivisie title.