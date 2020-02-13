Always looked to prove Jose Mourinho wrong about my abilities, admits Anthony Martial

"It is true that I prefer to be told to my face. There is no need for it to be said in front of everybody. Certainly, after that, you want to prove him wrong. He did not play me during the first matches of the season. Each time I came on, I scored, and he eventually said to me [smiling]: 'you see, now you understand what I am after.' It can sting, but you just want to show him that you should be on the pitch," Martial told RMC Sport.