Reports | Manchester United confident over £120 million bid for Jadon Sancho

The Red Devils are looking at a massive summer spending spree with Jack Grealish, Timo Werner and even Philippe Coutinho on their shortlist. But their top target has always been Jadon Sancho and ESPN has reported that the club are overly confident that a move will be done for the 19-year-old starlet. The report further added that the club believes a fee of around £120 million will be more than enough to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell despite interest from Chelsea.