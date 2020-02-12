Reports | Manchester United confident over £120 million bid for Jadon Sancho
Today at 12:47 PM
Manchester United are determined to sign Jadon Sancho and believe that a fee of around £120 million will be enough to convince Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old has transformed into one of the best attackers in the world since his move to Germany which has attracted attention from across Europe.
The Red Devils are looking at a massive summer spending spree with Jack Grealish, Timo Werner and even Philippe Coutinho on their shortlist. But their top target has always been Jadon Sancho and ESPN has reported that the club are overly confident that a move will be done for the 19-year-old starlet. The report further added that the club believes a fee of around £120 million will be more than enough to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell despite interest from Chelsea.
The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the English international over the last six months with them reportedly planning a complete overhaul of their squad as well. This comes just after Ed Woodward confirmed that Sancho is Manchester United’s top summer transfer target next summer despite interest from across Europe including Real Madrid, Barcelona and even Bayern Munich's interest in the teenager.
The 19-year-old has been in fantastic form this season with 15 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, putting him amongst the top five players in the world for goals and assists. In fact, no one else in Europe’s top five leagues had hit double figures for goals and assists till Lionel Messi produced three assists against Real Betis, making the duo the only two players in the world.
