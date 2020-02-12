Reports | Ajax considering summer approach for Jan Vertonghen
Today at 1:09 PM
Eredivisie giants Ajax are considering a summer move for Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen with the 32-year-old out of contract at the end of this season. However, Vertonghen has not been offered a new contract by the North London side which has seen the 32-year-old heavily linked with a move away.
The Belgium international signed for Spurs in the summer of 2012 from Ajax for what has become a bargain fee of €12 million with the now 32-year-old transforming into one of the club’s best. Vertonghen’s performances over the years have seen him linked with a myriad of clubs but the Belgian refused to leave and has instead become a key part of the side that played in the Champions League final last season.
However, with no sight of an extension in the distance from Tottenham, the 32-year-old’s future has been rife with speculation. That includes a potential move back to Ajax with the Independent reporting that the Dutch giants are considering a move. That’s not the first time, Vertonghen has been linked with a move back to the Eredivisie and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag even went on to admit that a move is possible.
“Jan has a history at Ajax. Of course, we are following his situation very closely, but you also have to look at the position in which someone plays. If that comes together, the availability and the position in which he plays, then he is an option. There is no question of any age limit here. If someone is good enough, it doesn’t matter how old he is,” Ten Hag told Ziggo Sport.
