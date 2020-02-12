Feel very proud about everything I achieved at Tottenham, admits Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he’s overjoyed at what he achieved at North London despite the way things ended between Spurs and the Argentine. The 47-year-old was sacked by Tottenham in November of 2019 and replaced by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

The former Southampton boss was in-charge at White Hart Lane for more than five years after taking over in 2013. However, while Pochettino’s spell at the club never saw them win any silverware, the Argentine changed things at Tottenham and made them into the modern Premier League giant that they are today. Not only that, the 47-year-old brought in a winning mentality at the club even leading them to the Champions League final last season.

But after the club struggled to find their place amongst the top clubs this season, it saw Pochettino lose his job but the Argentine admitted that he left with a lot of memories. He also added that he feels nothing but pride about what he achieved at the club despite the situation that Tottenham were in during his entire tenure and despite the way things ended towards the end of 2019.

"Of course I feel very proud about everything I achieved at Tottenham and when I analyse my time there, plenty of positive things happened. I took charge at a pivotal moment for the club. Everything I had to do was very scary in those moments. To destroy White Hart Lane and to build a new stadium, to play at Wembley and Milton Keynes, only football people know how difficult it was to deal with these situations," Pochettino said on the In The Pink Podcast.

"To apply a new philosophy and new ideas was very tough but I feel very proud with the success that we had and to take Tottenham to a different level. To play in the Champions League for three or four years and finish above Arsenal many times was a great legacy for us. To win a title would be a great reward but for us that is the legacy, to have the club and the stadium at Tottenham. That is more than winning titles."

The former Espanyol boss has been away from football since parting ways with Tottenham in November but that has not affected the rumour mill. Links to various sides across Europe have persisted with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Juventus and even PSG all amongst his many suitors. But Pochettino went on to admit that he would love to work in the Premier League again but he is waiting for the right move.

"To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League. It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens. It's a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready. I'm ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic," he added.