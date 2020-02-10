Happier at Bengaluru FC after hard, frustrating ATK days, admits Eugeneson Lynghdoh

Indian footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh has revealed that his transfer to Bengaluru FC has revived his career after a forgettable stint with ATK. After suffering an injury he was benched for the most part, having admitted that his Bengaluru FC homecoming couldn't have had a better timing

For the lion’s share of his stint with ATK he was benched as he oversaw two miserable seasons from the sidelines, hoping that he could have brought a change to the results. Instead he had to wait for his turn in a setup which apparently deemed that the footballer did not fit in their scheme of things. Recalling his experience in the Indian football capital, Eugeneson termed that his Kolkata days were tough as well as frustrating.

“After the surgery I had, it has been tough. I was out for a whole season because of injury. When I came back the next season, the coach probably didn’t think I fit the system there. It was hard and frustrating, you know. Now that I’m back at BFC, I’m happier. The way we play here is more suited to the player I am. It’s just the game time that I need,” said the footballer during a conversation with SportsCafe.

Bengaluru FC, the team for which he played during his prime and helped them win a flurry of trophies to decorate the cabinet, has been his savior this time. Just when other teams seemed to have turned a blind eye to the playmaker, the defending ISL champions identified that his service to the beautiful game is far from over. But his dedication to the game, even when it was harsh on him, is what made his story even more special.

“I’ve always played football because I love the game. I’m just happy to be kicking the ball every day. That’s why I kept pushing every day. Also, getting the opportunity to come back to BFC was just something that happened to me. It happened at a time when I really needed it,” added the India International.

Bengaluru FC have come a long way from its inception. Having won the I-League in the opening season, to winning the Federation Cup and playing in the final of the AFC Cup, Lyngdoh has seen it all. Yet, a lot has happened from the day he left to his homecoming, especially its transition from the now-neglected I-League days to the more fancied, more viable and marketable Indian Super League. But Lyngdoh feels that the club’s philosophy still remains the same – never compromising with its standards.

"I think Bengaluru was a club that always set its standards right from its I-League days. There was not a lot to change when coming into the ISL. They already set up in such a way that it was very personal — nothing has changed on that front. I feel like Bengaluru FC was ahead of its time during its I-League days and it is always going in a forward direction, looking for a new challenge and change in the coming years," Lynghdoh added.