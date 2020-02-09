What Liverpool are doing this season is remarkable, admits Kaka

AC Milan legend Kaka has remarked that what Jurgen Klopp, and his Liverpool side, is doing this season has been beyond remarkable. The Reds are well on their way to ending their Premier League title drought with 22 points separating them and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team at the pinnacle.

The Reds are having a sensational season with them already the run-away leaders and have left the rest of the league in their dust. Even reigning champions Manchester City are 22 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side with little to no chance of the Cityzens being able to catch up to them. Even City boss Pep Guardiola went on to admit that it will be tough for his side to catch Liverpool.

Even Brazil legend Kaka went on to admit that the Reds are one of the best Premier League sides he has ever seen and might be one of the best in the world at the moment. The AC Milan legend also added that this season and the way Liverpool are playing shows just how hard they’ve worked and how much planning goes into having a season like this in the Premier League.

“It’s really nice, really good to see a team like Liverpool play a season like that. Because we know that’s it just one season and I’m not saying that Liverpool are bad but in a competition like the Premier League it’s very hard to have a season like this. So, it shows that Liverpool are in a very good place. They clearly have a very good coach and a good group of players, so to have a season like this in the Premier League means a lot for one club,” Kaka told Sky Sports.

“I like their style of football because it’s a completely new and different style so Jurgen Klopp is a pioneer coach and he’s not afraid to change anything. He’s not afraid to make new moves or try something different when needed and its very good when you see something like that."

But what impresses the former Ballon d’Or winner, even more, is the fact that several of Liverpool’s key stars are all Brazilians. That saw Kaka lavish them with praise as the 37-year-old admitted that he believes Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are some of the best players in the world at the moment. He also added that alongside Luis Suarez, Firmino is one of the best strikers in the world and deserves more praise.

“It’s amazing watching Brazilians do well again because we’ve been criticised a lot because of the national team. So, Brazil are not the same team anymore, even the tactics and the formations have changed so to see players playing at the highest level is really nice. Alisson is one the best goalkeeper in the world right now, Fabinho is one of the best midfielders.

"But of course for me, Roberto Firmino and Luis Suarez are the best strikers in the world right now. Especially when you see Firmino playing the way he plays, because he understands what he has to do on the field and he loves getting on the ball, creating moves for others,” he added.