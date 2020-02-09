Premier League postpone Manchester City vs West Ham after Storm Ciara hits UK
Today at 5:05 PM
The English FA and the Premier League have decided to postpone Manchester City’s fixture against West Ham due to extreme weather conditions after Storm Ciara hit the UK. England are not the only country affected, with games in Germany, Netherlands and even Belgium being postponed so far.
The Cityzens were due to take on the Hammers in the second of a two game Super Sunday but multiple sources including the clubs themselves, have confirmed that the game will be postponed to a later date. A statement released by West Ham confirmed that the fixture will be postponed to a later undefined date while one released by Manchester City cited extreme weather conditions thanks to Storm Ciara.
"Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s match has been postponed. This decision has been made by Manchester City’s Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United. Further information regarding the rescheduling of today’s match will be published in due course," read the statement released by Manchester City.
Football across Europe has suffered, with the Rhine derby between Cologne and Borussia Monchengladbach also called off earlier today. They were later joined by several games from the Eredivisie in the Netherlands, the Belgian First Division and even the Women’s Super League with a sold-out North London derby and the Merseyside Derby also falling victims to the storm.
⚠ MATCH POSTPONED ⚠— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 9, 2020
Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s @premierleague match against West Ham has been postponed.
🔵 #MCIWHU #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6tcPM4t5OM
