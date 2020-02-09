Happy, comfortable and not looking to leave Manchester City, confesses Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that he is happy playing at one of the best clubs in the world in one of the best leagues in the world. The Manchester City star has been linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last few months with even Pep Guardiola rejecting the possibility of De Bruyne leaving.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and is considered to be one of the world’s best players in his current form with him in contention for the PFA player of the year award. That form and the fact that the Belgian is the best creative midfielder in the world right now has seen him heavily linked with a move to both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But the former Chelsea and Genk star has rejected the possibility of a move as he went on to admit that he’s happy and comfortable with the way things are going at Manchester City. The Belgian even added that he feels settled and relaxed playing for the Cityzens since his move from Wolfsburg and is not looking to leave the club at the moment.

“I feel comfortable because this is the club I have played for the longest apart from Genk, but that was because I was in the youths, so that was different. But I feel comfortable here because I’m happy here. I play at one of the best teams in the world, one of the best leagues in the world and my family is settled, my kids are happy. So it makes it more comfortable,” said De Bruyne told Sport360.

“If one of these things wasn’t in place it would give you stress, but I don’t have that stress at the moment. I feel relaxed and feel I can focus on what I need to do to be ready.”

The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season and has been one of the few bright sparks out in Manchester with him leading the assist charts across the world. No player has created more goals than the Belgian since the start of the 2015/16 season with 60 assists and the Belgian already has 15 for this season becoming the first in Premier League history to do so over the course of three different seasons.

However, it’s his drive and leadership that has changed the club with the Belgian setting high standards at the club and it has seen him become a strong contender to replace David Silva as the club captain. But the former Chelsea midfielder went on to admit now that he’s one of the older players at the club, he’s always looking to set an example on and off the field.

“That’s how I play. I still have a lot of energy and I think it’s important for the way we play. We play pressing and if I give the example the team will follow. That’s the only thing I believe. Now I’m like one of the older players and you have to set the example. The way you play on the pitch shows what the intentions are.

"Everyone makes mistakes, nobody is perfect, but I always try to do the things I need to do. I know the young guys will follow. I think it’s the right way to show yourself as a professional and help the team, to help push them as winners,” he added.