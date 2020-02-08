Want Lionel Messi to end his career at Barcelona, states Pep Guardiola

While news of a move to Manchester City has calmed down over the last few days, the rumours still persist especially after the feud between Abidal and Messi. The former teammates have clashed over the Frenchman’s comments about Ernesto Valverde as he went onto question the dedication a few senior players showed in training. That has seen Manchester City perk up their ears over a potential move, with ESPN reporting that they would be first in line for the Argentine.