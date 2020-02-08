Want Lionel Messi to end his career at Barcelona, states Pep Guardiola
Today at 2:16 PM
Pep Guardiola has played down any chance of Lionel Messi signing for Manchester City with the Spaniard revealing that he wants the Argentine to stay at Barcelona. The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester in the past and a feud with Eric Abidal this week has seen it fire up again.
While news of a move to Manchester City has calmed down over the last few days, the rumours still persist especially after the feud between Abidal and Messi. The former teammates have clashed over the Frenchman’s comments about Ernesto Valverde as he went onto question the dedication a few senior players showed in training. That has seen Manchester City perk up their ears over a potential move, with ESPN reporting that they would be first in line for the Argentine.
Their interest in Messi has been ever-present but it has increased after reports earlier this season indicated that the Barcelona captain has a clause in his contract that will let the 32-year-old leave Camp Nou for free at the end of the season. However, former Barcelona and current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola went on to admit that he wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona and end his career there, no matter which club has been linked with him.
"He is a player from Barcelona and he will stay there, that's my wish for him to stay in Barcelona. I'm not going to talk about players for other clubs. I think he will finish his career there, that's my wish," Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference.
