Reports | Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona despite feud with Eric Abidal

The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City over the last few weeks and that has caused a few problems for those tied to Barcelona and the club themselves. But Sky Sports has now reported that the Argentine intends to stay at the club for the foreseeable future and is not thinking of leaving Camp Nou this summer. The report further indicated that Messi also intends to see out the remainder of his contract which expires in the summer of 2021 and the club captain is interesting in signing a new deal.