Reports | Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona despite feud with Eric Abidal
Today at 4:35 PM
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi intends to stay at Camp Nou despite his public war against Eric Abidal. The Argentine took to social media to voice his displeasure at the club’s sporting director’s comments in an interview with rumours indicating that it could mark the end for Messi and Barcelona.
The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City over the last few weeks and that has caused a few problems for those tied to Barcelona and the club themselves. But Sky Sports has now reported that the Argentine intends to stay at the club for the foreseeable future and is not thinking of leaving Camp Nou this summer. The report further indicated that Messi also intends to see out the remainder of his contract which expires in the summer of 2021 and the club captain is interesting in signing a new deal.
However, Sky Sports also added that while the Argentine is open to signing a new contract, he doesn’t want to be tied down to a long term deal and is more interested in signing a rolling season-by-season deal. That is reportedly not what Barcelona want with the club keen on tying down the Argentine to a lucrative long-term deal with them keen to remove the free-agency clause in the 32-year-old's contract. Talks will begin over the next few months with Barcelona's board hoping to sit down with Messi’s agent/father Jorge and hash out something that works for both sides.
While the feud between Abidal and Messi is still ongoing, the reports from Spain have revealed that there is no potential move on for the six-time Ballon d’Or winning star. That is despite reports from England, France, Argentina and even Italy revealing that a move might be on the cards with some of Europe’s biggest sides lining up behind Manchester City. However, Abidal's situation is still precarious despite reports indicating that the Frenchman is set to keep his job with the club making the decision after a two-hour long meeting that took place earlier this week.
