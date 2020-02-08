Barcelona have to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou, asserts Rivaldo

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo has urged the La Liga giants to bring back Neymar in the next transfer-window. The former Santos star left Spain and Barcelona for PSG a few years ago and has since been heavily linked with a move back to Camp Nou with even Real Madrid open to signing him.

The move reportedly came very close to fruition last summer as Barcelona tried to structure a deal for the 28-year-old that would suit PSG, but no move materialized. It saw captain and superstar Lionel Messi even admit that he thought that “Barcelona did not do everything they could” to bring Neymar back with the Brazilian taking nearly three months to find his best for the Ligue 1 giants again.

But former Barcelona star Rivaldo went on to admit that Messi needs someone else helping him out at the club and feels that the someone has to be Neymar. He also added that the club needs to consider signing the 28-year-old next summer even if it costs more than the €222 million fee that PSG shelled out in 2017.

"Barcelona need to find a player who makes the difference when Messi isn't there or it's not his night, as happened at San Mames. The club should look for a player to accompany him and replace him when necessary and, in my opinion, Neymar is that player. Barca should perhaps continue considering signing him next summer," the ex-Blaugrana striker told Betfair.

"The club isn't responsible for Neymar leaving a couple of years ago. It's been a while since then and perhaps it's time for negotiations that allow him to return and spend the best years of his career at Camp Nou,” he added.