Reports | Barcelona plot summer move for Adama Traore

The 24-year-old has been arguably one of the league’s best players this season alongside Kevin De Bruyne , Sadio Mane and even Jamie Vardy which has seen interest in him shoot up. The former Barcelona winger always had the potential and showed glimpses of it at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough but has only now made his breakthrough as a more complete player under Nuno Espirito Santo.

That has seen interest in him further increase with the Telegraph reporting that Wolves are now preparing for a summer tussle over the Spaniard. The report further added that Traore’s development into a match-winner at Wolves has transformed the way the world looks at the 24-year-old and has changed the club’s stance on the player. But, the Telegraph further reported that the only problem is the fact that the Molineux side are now asking clubs to break the Premier League record for Traore’s signature.