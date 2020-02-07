From chaos and eccentricity to stability via Andre Villa Boas: How Marseille has become happy again

It’s the early months of the 2014/15 season and we’re in France, watching as Olympique Marseille and the eccentric Marcelo Bielsa rule the Ligue 1 for fourteen glorious weeks. It was some of the best football the French side had played in a long time and even three losses couldn’t knock them off.

The fans loved it because it was Bielsa’s way of playing football, a Bielsa Rhapsody if you will and having only been appointed at the start of the season, that was the first time they saw it. And just like that Bielsista fever swept Marseille. Even the rowdy Marseille Trop Puissant – the club’s band of crazy and battle-hardened ultras – fell in love with the Argentine and who can blame them especially after the club’s recent past? Their 1993 title was stripped after a match-fixing scandal, they were also relegated and were then forced to declare bankruptcy.

Then as if that wasn’t enough, the club has endured a revolving door of managers take charge which has left the club in turmoil every season with 36 coaches in 28 years (until Bielsa’s appointment). But it would never last and the turn of the year saw Marseille slip from first to fourth, lose Bielsa and appoint Franck Passi. However, and more pertinent to everything, it was the last time the club would ever close to being in the first place. They spent a week in first at the start of the 2018/19 season but nothing as glorious as those weeks with El Loco.

“I took my decision on Wednesday. I’ve finished my work here. I’m going back to Argentina.” Marcelo Bielsa told a perplexed France.

And since then, Les Olympiens have never looked like they might even have a chance of sitting atop France with their struggles overly evident. Instead, they went from being adored and the nation’s darlings to nothing but a has-been whose demise has been completely their own making. Since their last trophy in 2012 (beating Olympique Lyon to the Coupe de la Ligue), Marseille have switched from one crisis to another.

The 2018/19 season saw them struggle immensely despite the club realising at the end of the 2018 Europa League final that there was only so much that their team could do. Yet, the board opted not to make too many changes which lead to the eventual disintegration of Florian Thauvin into the lonesome figure who sometimes plays football and effectively marked the end of Dmitri Payet. More pertinently, the club’s issues have gone so much deeper than that with them trophyless since 2012.

Somehow against all odds, Marseille one of France’s grandest and most historic clubs seemingly ran out of ideas and then they ran out of money, yet again. So much so, that their crisis mode became the default setting and fans, despite their banners, had begun to accept mediocrity as the new normal. They needed a drastic overhaul and if the last six months has shown us anything is that somehow, Les Phoceens are moving slowly towards it.

It’s come in the form of the last person anyone expected especially when news hit the world that Andre Villa Boas had taken over as manager. At first, it seemed like the typical McCourt and Marseille choice. Bring in a former supposed-to-be-good -manager to change the team and instead watch as everything spectacularly implodes. The 42-year-old was more than eighteen months on from his last spell as a manager. But despite having been cast as an eternal outlier after leaving the Premier League, the world never expected to see him back again.

After all, leaving glorious England for Russia and then China does mean the end of one’s managerial career. That is despite Villa-Boas winning the league title (only Zenit St Petersburg’s fifth), then the Cup (only Zenit St Petersburg’s fourth) and the furthest Shanghai SIPG have ever reached in either the AFC Champions League and the Chinese FA Cup. But if leaving England for something else wasn’t the end, then leaving football altogether did indeed mark the end especially since he left for something far less dangerous in the form of the Dakar Rally.

For many it marked the end of a once-promising managerial career and even for someone long considered to be an out of the box thinker, the decision flew out of the left, much like his appointment at Marseille. But six months on and it has all tied together rather brilliantly for both manager and his new club despite Villa-Boas becoming the club's 39th manager in 36 years. Somehow, Jose Mourinho’s former assistant has become Mourinho himself in a world that not only has an always entertaining Mourinho but also sees Mourinho walking the touchline at Villa-Boas’ former stomping grounds.

That hands us two potential theories or hypothesises if you want to go scientific. Either a Paradox machine is in play or what if, even if it is out of the realm of possibility, Andre Villa-Boas is actually a good manager? It’s a remote possibility but what if somehow, all that life experience he earned in his four days as a Dakar Rally racer and the months he spent recovering from his injury helped him? What if somehow his stints in China, Russia, and even England, have somehow translated proper work experience that he has now used to help Marseille use what little they have to try and fight back against the rest?

“At times in the past, maybe I have paid the price for being too ambitious, but I will never run away from a challenge. My aim is for us to be on the podium.” Andre Villa-Boas

The statistics clearly back that up for Marseille, as twenty-three games into the season and they still have the fifth-best xG (30.35). That is combined by the fact that they have the third-best defensive record in the league (21 goals conceded), the fifth-best xGA (23.77 goals against), the second-best points per game tally(2.00 ppgs), the joint second-best clean sheet tally(43% of their games), an above league average in goals scored per game(1.39 goals per game) and goals conceded per game(0.91 conceded per game) for both home and away, and the second-best away record (22 points in 12 games).

It’s a never-ending list of statistics and given the resources that Villa-Boas has had to work with at Marseille, it’s a stunning turnaround for both club and manager. But what has changed even more is what the 42-year-old is doing to his players this season and it’s a stark reminder of what Jose Mourinho could once do with a team. Somehow Marseille’s Portuguese boss has managed to do what his former side hired his former boss to do at his former side’s brand-new stadium

Hell, he’s even helped Marseille’s oldest player in Steve Mandanda find his best form. Despite being right in the middle of a goalkeeper’s peak, Mandanda had looked like a second-best option for a Ligue 2 side but over the last six months or so that has changed. He's found his form and looks like a man on fire exactly like a certain Dmitri Payet. The once mercurial star who shined far too brightly has now become the perfect game-changer with Payet transforming the course of not one but five games this season.

Then there’s Kevin Strootman and Hiroki Sakai who have accepted a watered-down role in the team but are still somehow flourishing. Then there’s the brand-new generation of gifted youth players who’ve seen the world chase after them and yet ignore moves away to better sides in better leagues. But more importantly, there’s the fact that under any other manager in the world this would be a mess but under AVB, they look like an efficient machine. They look like a team possessed to do something more than settle for second but high-flying, billionaires PSG are just too far ahead.

Now that’s something that hasn’t been said about Marseille in nearly a decade, so what if Andre Villa-Boas, now at the ripe old age of 42, is indeed the real deal? What if his Marseille side could do so much more than be the best of the rest? But that’s nonsense, right? Or is it? They have a long road ahead of them before they can actually do that but for now, AVB and his band of merry misfits have somehow made fans happy again. Now that’s truly shocking.