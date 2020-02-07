Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 26 – A Stitch in Time Saves Gameweek 28

FPL managers will have to factor an EFL Cup final into their plans with Gameweek 28 set to not feature any Manchester City, Aston Villa, Sheffield United or Arsenal players. That causes a lot of problems for managers especially with another blank Gameweek coming in hard three weeks later.

Replacing Manchester City

This is the hardest decision for any FPL manager especially when you take into consideration that 15 out of 25 Manchester City players are in at least 1% of teams around the world. Then there’s the fact that Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7) is in 53.4% of teams, an in-form Sergio Aguero (£12.0) is in 23.9% of the teams and the list goes on and on. It’s a problem especially when KDB has the second-highest points tally so far this season.

The even bigger problem isn’t replacing Sergio Aguero because that’s comparatively easy especially when Danny Ings (£7.0), Raul Jimenez (£7.7), and Roberto Firmino (£9.7) are all playing well. In fact, over the last five gameweeks, the three men have managed to contribute to 10 goals and have a combined total of 77 points over the same period. The even bigger problem is replacing the wonderful Kevin De Bruyne, especially with Sadio Mane still injured.

He should be back for Gameweek 28 but with Champions League and FA Cups in play, that makes bringing him in rather dicey. Mohamed Salah (£12.7) is the best choice replacement especially with the Egyptian King in form but his price-range will cause a few issues for a few managers. Richarlison (£8.1) and James Maddison (£7.6) are potential choices but neither man has done well over the last four gameweeks.

Adama Traore (£5.8), Jordan Henderson (£5.5), Son Heung-Min (£10.0) and Harvey Barnes (£6.0) are all potential options but the choices are limitless. A nice punt, however, would be the very streaky Ayoze Perez (£6.2) and his price tag does let you splurge elsewhere. But he’s streaky with three double-figure hauls in the last six weeks but that’s after a nine-game run where he managed nothing but a combination of 0’s, 1’s, 2’s and the rare 8.

Replacing Sheffield United

Who doesn’t love the Blades? With their wonderful chants, their wonderful football and even their fantastic players who are beloved by FPL managers around the world. So beloved, with nearly 1/3 of Chris Wilder’s squad owned by at least 1% of FPL managers around the world. That includes John Lundstram (£5.0) at 44.4%, Dean Henderson (£5.1) at 15.1%, George Baldock (£5.1) 11.7% and even John Fleck (£5.1) has found himself in 6.5% of teams around the world.

But with a blank gameweek, losing the most reliable defense this season will hurt any FPL team in the world especially with Nick Pope (£4.7), Matty Ryan (£4.9) and even Rui Patricio (£5.1) all struggling for form. Maybe, putting Pope on that list is a little harsh with the Burnley shot-stopper scoring 28 points in his last three games but the Clarets haven’t been reliable. The same applies to Matty Ryan and Brighton, with the Australian keeping just one clean sheet in their last six games.

The best option, however, is shockingly Palace’s Vicente Guaita (£5.1) despite the Spaniard’s sensational own goal against the Blades last week. He passed the eye test barring that mistake and with a string of great fixtures ahead, Guaita would make a great replacement for Henderson. But the even bigger issue is John Lundstram and that’s not just because of a superb Norwegian. The defender cum midfielder has been the star of this season’s FPL but his form has tempered off and it has caused a few issues.

Which makes replacing him that much harder because few defenders this season have made themselves a proven goal-scoring threat but that’s where Steve Bruce and his wonderful men walk into the room. An excellent piece by the people at Fantasy Football Scout recently showed that no side across Europe’s top five leagues has scored more goals than the Magpies, from set-pieces. They’ve managed 12 goals from 61 attempts which is the best in the league by a large margin and that makes both Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2) and Federico Fernandes (£4.4) brilliant options to have.

Other players do include Japhet Tanganga (£4.1), Willy Boly (£4.7) and Joe Gomez (£5.3) but according to the statistics, the best potential option (baring men from the Magpies) is Serge Aurier (£5.0). Somehow, the Frenchman has become a consistent figure in Mourinho’s team and to make things even more interesting, he’s managed 21 points in his last five games including three consecutive six-point games.

Replacing the rest

Manchester City and Sheffield United have been covered and that leaves the rest although even if we do ignore this part, you won’t miss out on a lot. Because the rest includes Arsenal and Aston Villa, whose players realistically should not find their way into too many FPL squads. Arsenal, despite their shocking season, have 12 players out of their 34-man squad in atleast 1% of FPL teams, while Villa have six players including the injured Tom Heaton and John McGinn.

But the Villians have been bad this season, so that’s not surprising but quite a few people still seem to have Jack Grealish (£6.7) with him in 25.4% of squads. Again, not surprising and it would make now the perfect time to either bench him or replace him with someone in form. Maybe take a punt on Ayoze Perez, Adama Traore or even an Arsenal player.

Because while the Gunners have struggled, they have the best bargain forward on the market right now in the form of Gabriel Martinelli (£4.6). Somehow, the Brazilian has found himself locked into the squad and has produced the goods with 18 points in his last three games. That combined with Arsenal’s fixtures does make keeping Martinelli a nice option and yet with Mason Greenwood (£4.4) in the picture, a move might be on.