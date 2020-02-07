Eric Abidal should have known better, criticizes Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba has confessed that sporting director Eric Abidal should have realised the implications his statement would have and how it would affect his position. The Frenchman and Lionel Messi have been in a war over the last week after Abidal’s statement about Barcelona in a recent interview.

The 42-year-old went on to admit that one of the reasons as to why the club parted ways with Ernesto Valverde was because he (Abidal) felt that a few players were not working hard enough under the former coach. Abidal also implied that the list included a few of the senior players and it saw him advise Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu to sack Valverde and mix things up instead.

However, that did not go down well with Lionel Messi and the Argentine criticized Abidal’s decision very publicly and even asked the Frenchman to name the senior players he mentioned in the interview. But the six time Ballon d'Or winner is not the only one as Jordi Alba went on to admit that the Frenchman should have realised the implications when he made that statement especially since he is a former player.

"This club gets enough s--- thrown at it from the outside so we shouldn't be throwing s--- at ourselves. Abidal was a player, he is loved by the fans and that's why he should know what it's like inside the dressing room and how players feel,” Alba said reported ESPN.

Things haven’t gone well for the club since Abidal’s comments with Barcelona losing Ousmane Dembele and then losing to Athletic Bilbao in a tight Copa del Rey clash with a late goal ending their run of six consecutive Copa del Rey. But club legend and defender Gerard Pique went on to admit that the club needs to shake off this tough week and move forward united at every level.

"Everyone knows what they have done well and what they have not and now we must keep working. We need to stop biting our nose to spite our face because that won't help us. We built this club on victories and we must do that again. We are working towards doing that, we are playing better, we're adapting to the ideas of the coach and the dressing room is as united as ever," Pique said reported ESPN.