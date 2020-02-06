Premier League clubs vote for a longer summer transfer window

At a Shareholders’ meeting today, Premier League clubs have voted to move the summer transfer window deadline back to the traditional date. Premier League clubs voted in favour of bringing the window forward in 2018 to before the start of the season but the move has come under immense scrutiny.

That was mostly because only the Premier League opted to do that with no other league in Europe opting to align with the same deadline. It has caused a lot of problems for the English clubs with the rumours and transfers affecting their players and performance on the field but in a Shareholders’s meeting today, Sky Sports has reported that the summer deadline has been moved back.

The 2019/20 summer window shut before the season started but the new rule will see the 2020/21 summer window close after the season starts. A statement released by the Premier League revealed that the closing date will move back to the “traditional point at the end of August/early September” with the 2020 closing date fixed for “17:00 BST on 1 September”.

This comes after just days after Premier League chief executive Richard Masters revealed that the deadline would be moved. However, Masters also added that there would only be two outcomes at the end of the shareholders’ meeting with them either voting for no change or to move it back and align England with the rest of Europe.

“This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September. The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday). Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders' Meetings,” read the statement from the league